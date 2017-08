COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing charges after he attacked a police officer in central Colorado Springs Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said around 10 p.m., they got a call about a disturbance at a home on Sussex Lane, which is just south of Palmer Park. The victim told police he was being attacked, and had run from his house and started knocking on neighbors’ doors to ask for help.

When an officer arrived, “he was immediately and aggressively approached by the suspect,” according to police. The officer tried to talk the suspect down, but was unsuccessful. When the officer tried to kick the suspect back, the suspect attacked him, according to police. The suspect was arrested after a brief struggle.

The suspect, Josh Garcia, is charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault, and harassment, according to police. Police said the officer was able to return to duty.