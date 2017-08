COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The admitted Planned Parenthood shooter, Robert Dear appears in court for his fifth time Thursday and is found incompetent to stand trial.

Right now, Dear’s staying at the Colorado State Mental Health Institute in Pueblo, where he’s apparently being forcibly medicated as ordered by a Pueblo Court.

The prosecution is pushing to have one of their experts evaluate Dear, but the Judge says that won’t happen unless the Health Institute changes their mind and deems Dear competent.

“The whole purpose is to see if they can restore him to competency, they do competency classes and we put on the record today, he’s actually helping to teach those classes right now,” said District Attorney Dan May.

Robert Dear will be back in court in 90 days, on November 21 for another competency hearing.

Chief Judge William Bain has since taken over the case, after Judge Gilbert Martinez retired.

Dear faces 179 counts after he was arrested during a five-hour stand-off on November 27, 2015.

The shooting killed Ke’arre Stewart, Jennifer Markovsky, and UCCS Officer Garrett Swasey.