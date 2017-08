Related Coverage 1 winning ticket sold for $758.7M Powerball jackpot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Someone in Massachusetts claimed the big prize in Wednesday night’s $758.7 million Powerball drawing, but several Colorado winners will also be walking away with a little more cash in their pockets.

According to the Colorado Lottery, there were four winning tickets sold in Colorado:

A $1 million winner sold at 7-Eleven on Briargate in Colorado Springs

A $200,000 winner sold at Loaf N Jug on Hwy 96 East in Pueblo

A $50,000 winner sold at 7-Eleven on S Dayton in Englewood

A $50,000 ticket sold at Main Street Gas in Aspen

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were 6 – 7 – 16 – 23 – 26 and Powerball 4.

One winning ticket was sold for the $758.7 million jackpot–the second-biggest jackpot in Powerball history. The ticket was sold at the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

A Powerball spokesman said early Thursday that the jackpot is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.