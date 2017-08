Related Coverage USPS employee fakes cancer to claim hundreds of hours of sick leave

DENVER — A former United States Postal Service employee has been sentenced to probation for lying about having cancer in order to take sick leave.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver said Caroline Boyle, 60, of Highlands Ranch was sentenced Tuesday to five years’ probation, with the first six months in home confinement. Boyle was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and spend 652 hours doing community service at a cancer treatment center, cancer research center, or hospice. She was also ordered to pay $20,798.38 in restitution to the U.S. Postal Service.

Boyle pled guilty in April to presenting a forged writing to the U.S. with the intent to defraud. Prosecutors said in the summer of 2015, after she was not chosen for a promotion, Boyle decided to take some time off work by pretending to have cancer. She told her boss that she was recently diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma, then began taking “substantial amounts of sick leave,” despite the fact that she didn’t have cancer or any other serious illness that would necessitate the sick leave she was taking. She also used her non-existent cancer treatment as an excuse to work part-time or work from home, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Boyle e-mailed her boss notes from two different doctors indicating she was receiving cancer treatment, but it turned out the notes were created by Boyle herself, and she was not a patient of either doctor.

Prosecutors also said Boyle had previously falsely accused a subordinate of faking cancer, and denied her certain accommodations that she had requested due to her sickness.

Prosecutors said Boyle continued the ruse until the postal service’s inspector general caught on in February 2017.