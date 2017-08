COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Carmel Middle School student was grazed in the leg by a BB gun brought to school by a classmate on Wednesday, August 23.

Harrison School District 2 released a statement on the incident that happened around 8:15 a.m.

District officials say a student brought the BB gun and a knife onto school grounds and was showing them to a classmate outside the building. During this time, the BB gun was accidentally discharged and a BB grazed the leg of one of the two students, but did not break skin, according to officials.

Another student reported the situation immediately to a staff member and both weapons were recovered.

The student grazed by the BB was examined by the District nurse and administrators and the student’s parents were contacted.

Police arrived at the school and are investigating the incident.

District officials say the student who brought the BB gun and knife will receive consequences based on the outcome of the investigation with CSPD and in accordance with the District’s Code of Conduct.

The district has released the following statement in response to the incident:

Carmel Middle School and Harrison School District Two take student safety seriously. We appreciate our students, school staff, district security team and local police for acting promptly and professionally to ensure a safe and calm learning environment for our schools.”

Additionally, a letter was sent out to parentst. In the letter, District officials are asking parents to take the opportunity to talk to their child/children about safety issues.

“We ask parents to take this opportunity to talk with your student about safety issues. All dangerous weapons as outlined by Harrison School District Two Policy JICI, must remain off of school grounds and district vehicles at all times. Any student found in violation of district policy will have consequences per our district Code of Conduct. Also, take this opportunity to talk with your student about the importance of informing an adult immediately if they are aware of any safety concern. We want our students to understand that by reporting an unsafe situation they are helping to ensure their safety and that of their friends and teachers.”



Students, parents and community members are encouraged to report dangerous behavior or unsafe situations directly to any staff member or by visiting Safe2Tell’s website or by calling 1-877-542-7233.