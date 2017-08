COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for suspects in two robberies in Old Colorado City overnight.

Police said the first robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Springs Liquors on West Colorado Avenue. One suspect, who was armed with a handgun, robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of money, then ran away.

The second robbery happened just after midnight in Thorndale Park on West Uintah Street. Police said three suspects, two armed with handguns, approached the victims and robbed them of money, then ran away.

Police and K9s searched for the suspects in both robberies, but could not find them.

There’s no word on whether or not the two robberies were related.