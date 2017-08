U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — A pilot who flew combat missions over Syria and Iraq will be honored with a high-level award for Air Force Academy graduates.

Capt. Brian Guyette, B-1 Lancer pilot and a 2008 graduate of the Academy, is scheduled to receive the Col. James Jabara Award for Airmanship at the Academy on Friday, August 25.

“When you go through the list of award winners, all of them are important. To be lumped in with them is pretty humbling,” Guyette said.

According to award criteria, the recipient is a graduate whose “accomplishments demonstrate superior performance in fields directly involved with aerospace vehicles.”

Guyette flew combat missions over Iraq and Syria in 2015, eradicating Islamic State personnel and positions among his other achievements from February to July 2015.

“The award is really not about me,” he said. “It’s a ‘shout out’ to the group effort and team-work required.”

Guyette said his time as a cadet at the Academy shaped his ability to handle intense situations and gave him an appreciation for the teamwork it takes for all airmen to accomplish the Air Force mission.

“Intrinsically, our fundamental core values allowed me to be disciplined in the moment that matters,” he said. “Those values are ingrained in us.”

He is also credited for his work in synchronizing aircraft weapons systems, which is now incorporated into Air Force combat aircraft pilot training.

Guyette is from Scottsdale, Arizona. He is assigned to the 77th Weapons Squadron at Dyess Air Force Base in Texas.