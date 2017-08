COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A middle school student brought a BB gun and a knife to school Wednesday morning. The BB gun accidentally fired and grazed another student’s leg but did not break the skin.

The student who brought the weapons was allegedly showing them to another student, when a third student saw it and reported it to a teacher. The weapons were taken away immediately, and classes resumed as scheduled throughout the day.

Mark Yothers’ 7th grade son is enrolled at Carmel Middle School, but he has serious reservations about this school and District 2 as a whole.

“I did not want my kid here, but here we are,” Yothers said. “Like I said, I’m not surprised by anything that I hear.”

Yothers said he’s always on high alert.

“As a parent, you’re always concerned every day,” he said. “And for this area, it’s almost common, unfortunately.”

District 2 alerted parents via email saying “We ask parents to take this opportunity to talk with your student about safety issues.”

The emailed continued saying, “Please be assured that the state and district procedures are being followed on behalf of the students, the school, and the community to provide a safe and orderly school environment.”

Yothers said if he could change anything it would be to have more adult supervision.

“Maybe that would be better, is if they had someone set up to be here at 7:45 a.m. to be out here with the kids,” Yothers said. “I don’t see any real adult supervision whatsoever, like they do at the end of the school day.”

Right now the student’s consequences are unknown.