COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two schools in downtown Colorado Springs were temporarily locked down Wednesday while police investigated a report of shots fired in the area.

Police said around 11:20 a.m., they got a call about shots fired in the area of North Wahsatch Avenue and St. Vrain Street. When officers went to the area, they couldn’t find any evidence of a crime scene, or any suspects or victims.

Palmer High School and North Middle School were locked down for about 30 minutes while police investigated the report.