DENVER, Colo. — Looking for a new family member? Now’s your chance!

This Saturday, two dozen french bulldogs will be up for adoption.

The Denver Animal Shelter has been caring for the bulldogs after they were rescued by the Animal Protection and Denver police officers during a hoarding investigation.

“Many of the animals were in dire need of proper medical care, and shelter staff members have worked very hard to heal these animals inside and out,” agency officials said.

The shelter posted some photos of the frenchies that were rescued and are looking for new homes.

“It was determined by Denver Police Department and Denver Animal Protection staff that, in this case, it was absolutely in the best interest of the animals that they be removed from the residence, provided immediately with necessary medical care, and placed with those better able to care for them,” officials said.

If you’re interested in attending the adoption event, you can visit the Denver Animal Shelter located at 1241 W. Bayaud Avenue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, August 26. Click here for more information.