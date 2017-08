COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An El Paso County jury on Wednesday, August 23 found a man guilty of murdering his four-year-old son in December 2016.

Jeremy Deonte Ralph was found guilty of first degree murder by a person in a position of trust and second degree murder after deliberation. Ralph was also found guilty of child abuse and recklessly causing death. He was not found guilty of attempting to influence a public servant.

All charges are in connection with the murder of his four-year-old son Montana Glynn on December 14, 2016. Police were called to the Windtree Apartments near Vickers and Union on a report of an unresponsive child. The child, identified as Montana, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

An autopsy revealed the four-year-old died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Ralph will be sentenced in a hearing November 6.