COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Airport recorded a total 161,612 passengers traveling through during the month of July — a 35.3 percent increase from July 2016.

COS officials say Frontier Airlines largely contributed to the increase, with a 244 percent gain in passenger enplanements from a year ago.

Additionally, for the first 6 months of 2017, a total 889,091 passengers have moved through COS — an increase of 27 percent from one year ago.

Right now 6 scheduled airlines serve COS to 15 destinations. That number will soon increase to 17 with the addition of Frontier Airlines service to Fort Myers, Florida beginning October 5 and Tampa, Florida beginning October 6.