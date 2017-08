COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Military Academy, the state’s first K-8 military-style school, will hold a grand opening Thursday, August 24 at 6 p.m.

State Sen. Owen Hill will be joined by other speakers and guests to officially open the school. The Air Force Academy Band will play at 5:30 p.m. and a formal program will start at 6 p.m.

CMA’s inaugural Civil Air Patrol cadet squadron will also be introduced.

One the ribbon is cut, families and guests are invited to meet the teachers and take a look at classrooms, labs, collaboration spaces and more.

Colorado Military Academy is a free charter school located next to Peterson Air Force Base. The school offers a rigorous, hands-on curriculum in science, engineering, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

More than 90 percent of the teaching faculty are retired military veterans or have an affiliation with the military.

The school aims to grow to K-12 by adding high school grades one grade at a time starting the 2018-19 academic year.