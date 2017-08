COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dozens of people attended an open house workshop on Wednesday, August 23 to learn more about the transportation sub-plan and zoning overlay recommendations which support the Renew North Nevada Master Plan.

“So it is a pretty large corridor what we consider North Nevada for our master planning efforts… [we] went from Garden of the Gods and we split it into three zones in our master plan, because it is a very large area and different parts of the corridor have different needs,” said Nina Vetter, strategic plan administrator. “So the recommendations are broken up by zone for exactly that reason.”

Learn more about the master plan here.