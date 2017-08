SHREVEPORT, La. — Police in Louisiana are searching for a suspect caught on camera stuffing several bottles of liquor into her purse–and her pants.

The crime happened last week at a store in Shreveport. Surveillance video posted on the KTAL Facebook page, which has since garnered tens of thousands of shares, shows the suspect brazenly taking bottle after bottle before making a purchase.

Shreveport Crimestoppers is now offering a $300 reward for information leading to the identity of the suspect shown in the video.