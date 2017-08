COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Air Academy Band will be presented with a special banner to celebrate its selection as one of 20 bands performing in the 2018 Rose Parade.

Air Academy High School will host a pep rally this Friday and will welcome the Tournament of Roses President Lance Tibbet to Colorado Springs. Tibbet will present the Air Academy Band with the official Parade of Roses Signature Banner.

The Air Academy Band is the only band from Colorado marching in the 2018 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California on New Year’s Day this year.

Nearly 200 students are marching with AAHS this year, which makes the 4A band one of the largest in the state.