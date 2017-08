COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Stormwater fees are heading to voters in El Paso County.

After months of debate, Colorado Springs City Council on Tuesday, August 22 voted 6 to 3 to go ahead and place the proposal on El Paso County’s November ballot.

This proposed ordinance would revamp the city’s existing code on stormwater fees.

“It’s important to have dedicated funding for stormwater and that’s what we’re trying to accomplish, you know, the other would free up the general fund for public safety and we are struggling,” said Richard Skorman, City Council President. “We’re about a hundred police officers short, our response times are getting bigger, we got rid of our gang unit. There’s all kinds of issues that we need to address and the stormwater funding and the enterprise would really help us.”

This is a big win for Mayor John Suthers, who has been fighting for the fees.

The Mayor says the money collected would go toward completing 71 infrastructure projects the city has already committed to.

Those include legal agreements between Pueblo and the federal government.