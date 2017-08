PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are warning citizens of a phone scam involving a man who claims he has one of your loved ones.

Police say several people have reported receiving the calls. The scammer is described as a man with a Spanish accent who claims to have a relative of yours who is injured, kidnapped or involved in a car accident.

The victim is asked to wire money through Western Union and advised not to call the police.

Police say a woman crying in the background of the call can also be heard.

Citizens are asked to remain vigilant about strange phone calls.

If a caller is asking you to wire money through Western Union and not to call police during an emergency, it is most likely a scam.

If you have any concerns, call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2538.