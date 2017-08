COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Jail is overpopulated, which is causing issues with day-to-day operations.

Officials say the issue stems from not enough room at the Department of Corrections facility.

Population of inmates in the jail is at record breaking numbers. They’ve even had to bring in extras beds from another facility to accommodate all the inmates.

Here’s a breakdown: the capacity of the jail is 1,728 but as of Tuesday morning the jail was holding 1,791 inmates. They are still actively booking dozens of people every day; however the jail says they like to only be 80 percent full, so they always have room to intake people when necessary.

Right now it’s the highest number of inmates in the history of the El Paso County Jail.

The reason, according to Jacqueline Kirby with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, is partly due to our area’s population increase.

“Our community is growing and when a community grows unfortunately so does crime,” Kirby said.

However, Kirby also attributes it to a nationwide prison issue.

“There are inmates who have been sentenced to DOC and they are waiting for a bed there, so we will house them or we will send them to another facility to house them, until bed space becomes available at the Department of Corrections. So, you can see it’s a ripple effect,” Kirby explained.

She said it has heightened tension inside the wards, which has caused more problems. There are other effects that it has on the jail operations.

“What it does is it increase the tension in the facility,” said Kirby. “So, out inmate on inmate assaults, inmate on staff assaults, we are seeing an increase in those, just because you got a lot of people in a very, very confined space.”

Kirby said that the next step is to ask County Commissioners for more funding, to ask the court system to decreases sentences and with more violent criminals being booked, they are looking for creative ways to house criminals.