COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a train in Colorado Springs Tuesday.

Police say it happened around 2:13 p.m. in the area of S. Nevada Avenue and E. Mill Street.

Authorities say the victim might lose his left leg. At this time, police do not know the cause or exactly how it all happened.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX21 for the latest.