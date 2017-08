COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Grab your best teal clothing and join FOX21 and SOCO CW at the ninth annual Be Ovary Aware 5k run and 3k walk September 17 at America the Beautiful Park.

Proceeds go to the Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society, which supports southern Colorado women diagnosed with gynecological cancer.

The run/walk will be held on a beautiful flat course along Fountain Creek. It begins and ends in America the Beautiful Park in downtown Colorado Springs.

Advance registration is $35 for adults and $25 for children 16 and under. On the day of the event, registration is $40 for adults and $30 for children 16 and under.

>> Tap here for more information and to register.