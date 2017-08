OSNABRÜCK, Germany — German police seized 5,000 tablets of ecstasy designed to look like President Donald Trump’s head.

Police in Osnabrück tweeted a photo of the tablets found in a car in Lower Saxony, a state in northwest Germany. The orange tablets also have “Trump” embossed on the back.

Police stopped a 51-year-old man and his 17-year-old son driving on the A30 highway Saturday night and found the pills in the car.

The man and his son were arrested and made their first court appearance Sunday.

Police say the pills had a street value of 39,000 euros or about $45,000.

According to the British newspaper Metro, the Trump ecstasy tablets, known to have high levels of MDMA, have been spreading around Europe, selling for more than $10 a pill.