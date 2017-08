AURORA, Colo. — A man who used to teach in two El Paso County school districts has been accused of sexual assault on students.

Aurora police are asking any other possible victims or anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues.

Police say 34-year-old Brian Vasquez, who was most recently a social studies teacher at Prairie Middle School in Aurora, was arrested Tuesday on three counts of sexual assault on a child by a person of trust and five counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

This happened after Aurora police received a report pertaining to allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct involving Vasquez and underage students.

Vasquez has been placed on administrative leave by the Cherry Creek School District.

In El Paso County, Vasquez was previously employed with Harrison School District 2 and Widefield School District 3.

Police say because there may be additional victims, Vasquez’s full work history has been released by the Cherry Creek School District:

Aug. 11, 2011 to current : Social Studies Teacher (7th and 8th grade) at Prairie Middle School

: Oct. 2012 to Jan. 2017: Destination Imagination Coach at Prairie Middle School

Aug. 2009 to June 2011: Teacher at Mountain vista Community school in Harrison School District 2 (7th grade Geography and 8th grade U.S. History)

Apr. 2007 to Oct. 2007: Substitute Teacher in Widefield School District (grades 6th-12th, all subject areas)

May 2006 to Dec. 2006: Student Teacher at Janitell High School in Widefield School District (7th grade Geography, 8th grade U.S. History)

Apr. 2004 to Apr. 2006: Youth Worker at the San Louis Valley Youth Detention Center in Alamosa, Colorado

If you have any information regarding this investigation, you are asked to call the Crimes Against Children Tip Line at 303-739-6164.