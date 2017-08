DENVER, Colo. — The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of two suspects in connection with six bank robberies across the metro Denver area.

Authorities believe the crimes were committed by the same two suspects.

The robberies occurred at the following banks:

Chase Bank in Parker

5800 S Parker Rd

February 13, 2017, 5:48 p.m.

Chase Bank in Aurora

16750 E Quincy Ave

July 28, 2017, 4:55 p.m.

Bank of the West in Aurora

700 Abilene St

August 4, 2017, 11:52 a.m.

TCF Bank in Thornton

9600 Washington St

August 11, 2017, 6:25 a.m.

Citywide Bank in Centennial

13700 E Arapahoe Rd

August 9, 2017, 5:00 p.m.

TCF Bank in Aurora

15350 E 6th Ave

August 16, 2017, 4:43 p.m.

Authorities say the two suspects passed notes demanding money from bank employees. No weapons were seen during the robberies and there were no injuries reported.

The first suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, 30 to 40-years-old, 5’8″ to 5’9″ tall, medium build, with five o’clock shadow facial hair.

The second suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, 30 to 40-years-old, 5’9″ to 6′ tall, thin build, with five o’clock shadow facial hair.

Authorities say the suspects make efforts to disguise their identities by using hats and glasses and growing out facial hair, hence being dubbed the “five o’clock bandits.”

If you have any information, call any of the following agencies:

FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force: 303-629-7171

Parker Police Department: 303-841-9800

Aurora Police Department: 303-627-3100

Thornton Police Department: 303-977-5150

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office: 303-795-4711

Crime Stoppers Tip Line (to remain anonymous): 720-913-7867