COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The eclipse may be over, but if you plan on tossing those glasses, why not put them to good use instead?

Astronomers Without Borders is asking for your solar eclipse glasses donations to distribute to schools in Asia and South America, which will experience their own solar eclipses in 2019.

The organization hosted a similar program in 2013 to send eclipse glasses to west and central Africa for a total eclipse that passed there in November that year. They supplied over 13,000 glasses to schools 8 countries.

The organization will announce drop off and collection centers soon.

If you’d like to send your glasses right away, you can send them to:

Explore Scientific

1010 S. 48th Street

Springdale, AR 72762

If you have no interest in donating, you can also pull the solar-filter lenses out of the glasses and recycle the paper or cardboard frames. Additionally, specialty recyclers like camera stores may accept the solar filters for recycling. Glasses with plastic frames are likely not recyclable.

Lastly, those of you who’d like to save your eclipse glasses as a souvenir to remember the celestial event can do just that.

If you’re planning on saving them for the next grand event, southern Colorado will experience full totality for the next eclipse in 2045.