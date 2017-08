COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Looks like ‘big brother’ will be watching over a new park in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs City Council voted on Tuesday, August 22 to provide nearly half a million dollars in funding for Venezia Park near Briargate Parkway and N. Union Boulevard.

The money will allow security cameras to be installed at the park.

The $13 million park has been the target of vandals since it opened July 8.

The cameras will provide a direct feed to the police operations to watch the park in real time.