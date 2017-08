UGANDA — Two officials with Cheyenne Mountain Zoo are in Uganda helping to move threatened giraffe to safer areas.

Dr. Liza Dadone, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Head Veterinarian and Vice President of Mission and Programs, and Amy Schilz, Animal Care Manager, are in Uganda to assist local wildlife experts in moving giraffe in areas threatened by oil drilling and production.

Officials are trying to safely move as many giraffe across the Nile River to their historic range in Murchison Falls National Park.

“Please help us wish them well as they engage in on-the-ground conservation work!” the Zoo said on Facebook Tuesday.