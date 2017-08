CALHAN, Colo. — A Yoder man was killed in a rollover crash in rural El Paso County Sunday evening, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Harrisville Road about a mile east of Blasingame Road, which is about eight miles east of Calhan. A 1996 Oldsmobile Bravada was headed eastbound when the driver, a 34-year-old man from Yoder, lost control. The car went off the road, hit a barbed wire fence, and rolled multiple times.

The driver was ejected from the car and died as a result of his injuries. Troopers said he was not wearing his seatbelt. His name has not yet been released.

Troopers said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. Toxicology results are pending.