FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A teen was killed and two other people were injured in a rollover crash in Fremont County Sunday afternoon.

The Colorado State Patrol said the crash happened around 4 p.m. on Fremont County Road 28 about 10 miles south of Highway 50. A 1997 Nissan Altima was headed northbound when the driver, 48-year-old Denise Valencia of Thornton, lost control on a curve. The car went off the side of the road and down an embankment. It hit a traffic control sign and a small tree before rolling over, ejecting the backseat passenger.

The passenger, an 18-year-old man from Thornton, died on the scene. His name has not been released.

Valencia was hospitalized with serious injuries. A second passenger was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Troopers said none of the people in the car were wearing their seatbelts.

Troopers said speed is likely a factor in the crash.