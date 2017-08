PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Metro Bomb Squad responded to Mineral Palace Park on Monday around 2:30 p.m. on a report of a possible bomb threat in a car.

Police say a car was located and searched. No explosive device was found.

Just after 4 p.m. police said the scene was clear and had been declared safe.

The park is located west of I-25 and south of Highway 50.