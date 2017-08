COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three brand new babies were born during the solar eclipse Monday, August 21, at Penrose-St. Francis Hospital.

“When we found out we were due on August 21, we had no idea it was the total solar eclipse,” said Ashley Hady.

As one highly anticipated event began, another was well underway.

At 12:18, when the moon was roughly halfway across the sun, it was a much more exciting moment for the Hady family.

Hazel made her grand entrance at 7 pounds, 12 ounces, 21 inches long.

“Even though it may have been dark outside we definitely have a little shining star that’s for sure,” said Josh Hady.

“She’s healthy, she’s healthy and that’s all we wanted,” Ashley said.

It’s way too early to tell the impact — if any — this special delivery will have on Hazel’s life, but in daddy’s eyes, “she’s already a little superstar, that’s for sure,” he said.

From here on out, the Hady family is looking toward the heavens.

“Whenever the stars align, it’s meant to be,” Ashley said.