CASPER, Wyo. — They’ve come from all over the world to the Front Range to witness the celestial event, which turned out to be just half a day’s drive from Colorado Springs.

Steve Duplock and his family came to Wyoming from Australia. This is his second eclipse.

“Once you’ve seen one, you get the bug,” Duplock said. “It’s become routine seeing a total eclipse.”

Tom Declue, an eclipse veteran, said even though Monday’s eclipse was his fourth, it’s still an experience like no other.

“It’s religious, it’s amazing, scary, all rolled into one,” Declue said.

More than 150 people from the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society traveled to Wyoming to witness totality. Within about a minute and a half, Glendo State Park was completely dark with an eerie glow.

We were in totality.

Don’t worry about some of those myths you’ve heard. All the pregnant women were fine and a giant frog didn’t eat the sun.

It was just a beautiful, celestial event, where for two minutes and 23 seconds, nothing else mattered.