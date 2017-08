COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An escaped felon was arrested after a K9 officer found him hiding behind a false wall in a Colorado Springs apartment.

It happened around 5 p.m. at the Whitney Young Manor apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Delta Drive.

According to authorities, K9 Broc was brought into the apartment to locate the suspect, Anthony Vigil, who did not surrender even after being given two canine warnings.

Police say K9 Broc located Vigil hiding behind a false wall in the apartment.

Vigil resisted arrest and was contacted on the arm by K9 Broc. He was treated at the scene and at a local hospital before he was taken to the Criminal Justice Center.