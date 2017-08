Related Coverage City launches interactive map showing all infrastructure projects in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The intersection of East Pikes Peak Avenue and Weber Street is now open with limited access to traffic.

Weber Street: Open with one lane in each direction and intermittent lane closures.

Pikes Peak Avenue: Weber Street to North Corona Street is open one lane in each direction.

Weber Street to Nevada Avenue is closed to through traffic. Access to local businesses remains in place.

Work continues on Pikes Peak Avenue for the City to complete storm drain and roadway improvements, as well as for Colorado Springs Utilities to continue water main work between Shooks Run and Nevada Avenue. Officials say these projects are anticipated to be complete in late September. The road will then be paved afterward.

Access to businesses in the area will be maintained and traffic control measures will be in place to redirect traffic. Alternate travel routes are advised.

All construction activities are weather and resource dependent.