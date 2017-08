Related Coverage LIST: Solar eclipse watch parties across southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Today’s the day! People across the country will have a chance to see an eclipse of the sun. Here’s everything you need to know about watching the eclipse in southern Colorado.

Timing

Southern Colorado will see the eclipse at about 89 percent totality. The eclipse begins at 10:23 a.m. Mountain Time August 21, with the max eclipse at 11:47 a.m. It ends at 1:15 p.m.

Safety

Never look directly at the sun, even during an eclipse. Only view the eclipse through approved eclipse glasses or solar filters. Regular sunglasses will not provide enough protection.

Alternatively, you can view the eclipse indirectly by projecting the sun’s image with a pinhole or binoculars. In this video, FOX21’s Justin Chambers demonstrates the technique:

Forecast

It’s looking to be partly cloudy around eclipse time. Thin cirrus clouds are likely, but some areas will be drier with clear skies. Highs will be in the 80s.