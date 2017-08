COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Monday was the first time in 29 years that a total solar eclipse could be seen across the United States. Colorado wasn’t in the path of totality, but it was nearly 90 percent eclipsed–enough to warrant a party in some places.

When the partial eclipse began at 10:23 a.m. Monday, a crowd was already in place at Goat Patch Brewing Company. In addition to drinks, a few pairs of eclipse glasses were circulating on the patio.

The crowds grew as we got closer to the peak. At 11 a.m., a bigger crowd was on hand at Sonderman Park, where the Catamount Institute made sure everyone had some kind of viewing apparatus, from glasses to pinhole cameras.

“People could stick their whole head in a box to view a projection of the eclipse,” Catamount Institute executive director Christopher Aaby said. “We also had colanders where you’d hold them over a piece of paper.”

Colorado College gave glasses to nearly the entire student body.

“I didn’t know what to expect, but it was really incredible when you put on the glasses,” freshman Melissa Manuel said.

If you missed Monday’s eclipse, another total solar eclipse will hit the United States on April 8, 2024. That total eclipse will be visible on a diagonal path from Texas to Maine.