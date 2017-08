COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — See some construction going on around the block in your neighborhood, but don’t know exactly what they’re doing or how long they’ll be there?

There’s now a map for that.

The City of Colorado Springs Public Works Department launched on Monday, August 21 an interactive map that will show you all the infrastructure projects currently underway in Colorado Springs.

>> Click here to view the map.

You can see all projects at once or look at them individually, with extra layers for viewing including stormwater, transit, engineering, traffic engineering and roadway operations and maintenance.

Additionally, there are several layers containing a drilled-down feature for more specific viewing.

The map is overlaid on a satellite view of the city and has zoom and search features so you can also search by location.

Projects are flagged by colored highlights, and when you click a project, a pop-up describes project details including costs and time frames.

“The map will allow residents to access information about all infrastructure projects taking place in 2017, including budget and scheduling information,” said Travis Easton, P.E., director of Public Works. “Citizens can see exactly where their resources are being put to work.”

Even though the map only shows 2017 projects, future projects will be added to the map closer to their start dates.