PUEBLO, Colo. — Hundreds of people in Pueblo joined together for the acceptance and celebration of diversity Sunday at the annual Pueblo LGBTQ Pride Festival.

The Southern Colorado Equality Alliance hosts the event every year. More than 50 businesses, nonprofits, food trucks, and entertainers filled Mineral Palace Park.

“I support gay pride,” attendee Taylor Herrera said. “I support it for my friends that I’m here with, my uncles, my aunties, whoever I know that are part of the community. The people who want to hate on it can hate on it, but honestly we just want to do our thing and live our lives.”

The grand marshal of the parade was Eric Segura. In May, Segura was crowned Dolores Huerta Preparatory High School’s first transgender prom queen.