PUEBLO, Colo. — Authorities are investigating after one person was killed in a officer-involved shooting Monday in Colorado City.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, one person was shot in a home in the 2900 block of Applewood Drive, near Blue Spruce Drive and Highway 165.

The victim died at the scene. No deputies were injured.

The Pueblo Police Department is leading this investigation. The Critical Incident Team with the 10th Judicial District has been called in to assist with the investigation.

