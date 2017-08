COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was robbed during a home invasion at the Candlewood Apartments in Colorado Springs.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. at the apartment complex located between N. Academy Boulevard and Van Teylingen Drive.

Police say multiple suspects knocked on the victim’s door demanding they be let in. When the victim opened the door, a fight ensued and the victim was assaulted inside and outside the apartment.

According to authorities, multiple personal items were taken from the apartment. The victim was injured but refused further treatment and was released at the scene.

Witnesses were interviewed but right now limited suspect information has been gathered.

The investigation is ongoing.