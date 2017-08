SNOWMASS VILLAGE, Colo. — The resort town of Snowmass was robbed of $57,396 last month in an email scam, the town announced Friday.

Town officials say they aren’t optimistic that they will get the money back.

The town is out around $5,000 — the cost of its deductible with its insurance firm, which is paying the rest, according to the Aspen Daily News. Police are focusing on a bank in the southern United States that received the money, Town Manager Clint Kinney told the newspaper.

The fraud happened July 18. Officials say the culprits mimicked a town email account to request a money transfer, and the transaction appeared related to construction materials. The town’s finance department wired the money.

Town officials noticed the crime the following week and reported it to police. The FBI and fraud department of the town’s bank were also notified.

Kinney says the personal information of employees was not compromised.

