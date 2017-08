DENVER, Colo. — Maybe you’ve been at the zoo and wanted a closer look at one of the animals, whether it be the chance to pet a penguin or feed a tiger.

Things got a little too close for comfort at the Denver Zoo Friday afternoon when a teenager jumped over a glass railing into the rhinoceros exhibit at the Denver Zoo.

According to KDVR, the teen jumped into a staff walkway and never came in contact with the rhino.

Zoo officials say the teen was charged with trespassing and could face a fine or jail time.

A similar incident happened in April when a man jumped a barrier fence near the tiger exhibit. He was cited for criminal trespassing.

