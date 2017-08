COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hundreds of people took to City Hall in downtown Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon to protest the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The rally was organized by Unite Colorado Springs, an independent progressive organization working in the Pikes Peak Region to unite, invigorate, and empower members to affect positive change in the community.

Several groups and community members were at the rally, with Colorado Springs Police keeping a close watch on the crowd.

“We stood up as a Nation and said ‘no more, not here,’ all lives matter; doesn’t matter your skin color, your race, your gender, you’re all loved,” said Michael Sanchez, who attended the ‘Solidarity with Charlottesville’ rally.

The rally remained peaceful, but Police stayed the entire time for safety.

The crowd also took time to honor Heather Heyer, the woman killed in Charlottesville.

“When we respect one another, regardless of what appearances might be, that’s when we can truly say that we’re standing for justice and standing for equality,” said Betty Field, who attended the ‘Solidarity with Charlottesville’ rally.