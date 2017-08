COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Colorado Springs early Sunday.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot at 3958 N. Academy Boulevard near the Sonesta ES Suites, between American and Betty Drives.

Police say they received multiple calls reporting the shooting. At the scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Right now police say there is no threat to the community.

This is an active investigation. If you have any information, you are asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.