PUEBLO, Colo. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the homicide of a 25-year-old man in downtown Pueblo early Saturday.

Police arrested 29-year-old Rosalyn Hernandez, who was identified by witnesses as the driver of the gold Suzuki Forenza that ran over and killed the victim, 25-year-old Christopher Piserchio.

Police say Piserchio was run over after trying to stop a fight between two people in the 100 block of Central Plaza downtown.

Hernandez was transported to the Pueblo County Detention Center where she faces charges of second degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.