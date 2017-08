COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after one person was hit and killed by a car on I-25 at the Cimarron Street exit (exit 141) Sunday just after 5 a.m.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they later died from injuries.

This is an active investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.