COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There were no winners in Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot of $535 million.

That means the grand prize will grow to about $650 million — the second-largest in the history of the Powerball.

The highest-ever Powerball jackpot was nearly $1.6 billion in a January 2016 draw, which was split between three winning tickets.

No one has hit the Powerball jackpot since June 10, when a California man won $447.8 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292 million.