COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three juveniles have been detained after they crashed a stolen car into a second car carrying a mother and her two children Sunday.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of E. Uintah Street near McArthur Avenue and Waldean Street.

Police responded to the area after a caller reported a suspicious vehicle. At the scene, officers tried to contact the occupants in the car when the driver rammed the suspect car into a police cruiser and fled westbound on Uintah.

Officers then pursued the car to N. Union Boulevard, where the suspect crashed into another car traveling northbound on Union. Police say that car, carrying a mother and her two children, rolled over after being hit by the suspect car.

The mother and her two kids were transported to a local hospital as a precaution. No serious injuries were reported.

Police have detained the three juveniles. Charges are pending as the investigation continues.