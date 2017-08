PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man who suffered permanent retina damage after staring into a solar eclipse in the 1960s is sharing his story in hopes it will remind others to view the phenomenon safely this time around.

James Holt was only 10-years-old when he first viewed the eclipse with no problem. But years later, he noticed an issue with his eyesight.

Holt had damaged a portion of his retina in his right eye from viewing the eclipse without any protective eyewear.

“Using both eyes, I don`t have a problem with it at all,” Holt told WNEP. “Just using the right eye… looking at small print or things close up small it distorts it.”

Dr. Heidi Manning, a former NASA employee and current dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Misericordia University is warning solar eclipse viewers to properly protect their eyes when viewing the eclipse, whether it be with protective glasses or another homemade device instead of directly looking into the sun.

“Don`t be confused with, well, 75 percent of the sun is blocked so, it’s not that big of a deal,” Manning said. “There is still a tremendous amount of light coming and it can still cause damage to your eyes in just fractions of a second. So, you never want to look directly at the sun.”

