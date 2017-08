COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It was a tail-waggin’ good time Saturday morning at the National Mill Dog Rescue‘s Dog Jog.

The family-friendly event took place at Cottonwood Creek Park and owners along with their four-legged companions took part in a fun run for the pups.

The run supports the National Mill Dog Rescue’s continued effort of saving the lives of animals being bred and mistreated in puppy mills.

The event also featured music, contests, vendors, and prizes for participants.